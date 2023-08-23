Penelope Ford has a two-word reaction to WWE Superstar Cora Jade's NSFW photo

Cora Jade has lit up the wrestling ring with her appearances, and she's now adding some light to social networks.

She recently posted photos of her wearing a black leopard print bikini with baby pink frills that left little to the imagination. While her fans started commenting one by one, Penelope Ford, who's currently on the AEW roster, also took some time to comment on the post.

The comment was short but did its task. It said:

"Damn girl 🔥"

Penelope's quote was lit

Cora Jade's bikini photos have had several wrestlers comment on them, and when Roxane Perez, her former tag team partner, commented that she seemed to have forgotten her clothes, Jade's reply was

"@roxanne_WWE if you wanna kiss me just ask," Jade wrote.

Perez is currently signed up with WWE and worked in the NXT brand earlier. She has once the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. She has participated in various matches, including the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, The Great American Bash, and Halloween Havoc, among others.

Cora Jade is currently signed up with WWE and performs in NXT. She is a former NXT Women's Champion.

Penelope Ford unveiled a new look before Cora Jade lit up Instagram

Penelope Ford has changed her avatar a bit, and her new look was revealed to the fans on the March 22 episode of AEW: Dynamite.

The 30-year-old Bad Girl first appeared in AEW as a valet for Joey Janela in 2018. She had her first pay-per-view appearance at the Double or Nothing in 2020.

She got the most 'over' among wrestling fans after her break-out matches against Hikaru Shida in 2020 and a street fight with her in 2021. She is also one of the few female stars to date a fellow wrestler and remained paired with him on-screen after their breakup.

