"If you wanna kiss me just ask" - Cora Jade makes naughty suggestion to female WWE star after sharing eye-popping bikini photos

Cora Jade responded to a surprising comment by a top female WWE NXT star on her latest Instagram post.

Jade last competed nearly a month ago, losing a singles match to Dana Brooke on the white and gold brand. The following week, footage aired on NXT showing the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion storming out of the locker room, saying that she was leaving. Jade continued to tease her departure from the brand later on social media.

Amid her absence from TV, Jade recently took to Instagram to post eye-popping bikini photos of herself. A few of her WWE co-workers commented on the pictures, including her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez.

"I think u forgot ur clothes," Perez wrote.

Bron Breakker's girlfriend responded to her former partner's comment with a naughty suggestion.

"@roxanne_WWE if you wanna kiss me just ask," Jade wrote.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are former tag team partners.

Roxanne Perez wants to headline WWE WrestleMania with Cora Jade

In mid-2022, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. However, Jade later turned heel and attacked her partner. The two ladies then feuded for a few weeks and had a memorable Weapons Wild Match at the 2022 Halloween Havoc event. It ended with Perez's victory.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Perez disclosed that she believes she will headline WrestleMania with her former tag team partner in the future.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," she said. [19:55 - 20:11]

