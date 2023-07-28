"She's been a pretty big inspiration" - Roxanne Perez wants former champion to return to WWE after 8 years (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently spoke about just how big an inspiration AJ Lee has been for her and expressed her desire to see her return to WWE.

Lee joined the global juggernaut in 2009. After performing in NXT for a couple of years, AJ Lee was called up to the main roster on May 27, 2011. She quickly rose through the ranks, being involved in storylines with Kane, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk.

The 36-year-old won her first Divas Championship in 2013, a title she would go on to win a record three times. Lee exited WWE in 2015 and has remained away from in-ring action since then, devoting her time to her thriving writing career.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez stated that she was inspired by AJ Lee as she didn't resemble a conventional diva. Perez added that it was watching Lee perform that convinced her that she could make a career in wrestling and dream of making it to WWE.

"She (AJ Lee) was the first Diva I saw that made me feel like I could become a WWE Superstar. One of my first favorites was Kelly Kelly, and I do not look like Kelly Kelly. So when I saw AJ Lee, she was like five foot, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, tomboy. She didn't look like all the other Divas that you saw. I really related to that, and it made me feel like, 'Okay, I look like her. I can definitely do it.' Yeah, she's been a pretty big inspiration to me," said Roxanne Perez. [11:54 - 12:37]

Furthermore, the former NXT Women's Champion also mentioned that she would like to see AJ Lee return in some capacity down the line.

"I hope so. Maybe tag along with me, or maybe we'll get into something of our own. Maybe she could referee another match between me and Cora Jade," added Perez. [11:46 - 11:58]

Zelina Vega also wants AJ Lee to return to WWE

In an interview last month, even Zelina Vega mentioned that she would love to see AJ Lee return to WWE sometime down the line.

The Latino World Order member also spoke about how she prepared to portray Lee's character in Fighting with My Family, a biopic based on AEW star Saraya's life that was released in 2019.

"I would love to see AJ back. I would love to have that Spider-Man moment of, 'Oh, oh.' My gosh, it’s funny to have somebody else from the northeast to be able to say, 'Wow, she made it.' She was the blueprint for a while. She was that girl. So it’s cool to, number one, even have that opportunity to play her in the movie. I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was like, ‘You probably listened to her more than I have. That’s interesting,'" she said.

Considering WWE's roster is stacked with talented female performers, AJ Lee could have some great outings if she ever chooses to return to the ring.

