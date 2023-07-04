Zelina Vega "would love to see" wife of former WWE Champion come back after 8 years

Zelina Vega's popularity in WWE has been surging in recent months, and she has been involved in some high-profile angles of late. The former women's tag team champion recently commented on AJ Lee's potential return.

AJ Lee is one of the most influential women's wrestlers of the modern era. The Black Widow retired from professional wrestling in 2015. AJ's last match was in March 2015 on an episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Naomi, and Paige defeated Natalya and The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella).

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Zelina Vega spoke about AJ Lee and said she would love to see her back in WWE. Vega also touched on the fact that she played the role of AJ in Fighting For My Family movie which was produced by The Rock.

"I would love to see AJ back. I would love to have that Spider-Man moment of, 'Oh, oh.' My gosh, it’s funny to have somebody else from the northeast to be able to say, 'Wow, she made it.' She was the blueprint for a while. She was that girl. So it’s cool to, number one, even have that opportunity to play her in the movie. I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was like, ‘You probably listened to her more than I have. That’s interesting,'" she said. [H/T: Fightful)

Zelina Vega has had an eventful year in WWE in 2023

Zelina Vega has spent a lot of her time in WWE as a manager. She used to accompany Andrade El Idolo during the latter's time in the Stamford-based company. She has also managed Legado Del Fantasma.

However, as a singles star, she has enjoyed some notable moments in 2023. She took on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico and received a thunderous ovation.

She defeated Lacey Evans to book her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

IYO SKY eventually won the match by outlasting Zelina, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark. While the former Queen's Crown winner has yet to win a singles title in WWE, her upward trajectory could suggest a title run soon.

