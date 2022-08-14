Bron Breakker and 2 other wrestlers WWE NXT star Cora Jade has dated in real life

After kicking off her wrestling career four years ago on the independent circuit, Cora Jade competed in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW before joining WWE in January 2021. The 21-year-old has since been an active competitor on NXT 2.0.

Throughout her short wrestling career, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has dated a few of her co-workers. Her former boyfriends and her current one have all competed in WWE. However, only one of them remains active in the Stamford-based company.

Here are three wrestlers NXT star Cora Jade has dated in real life.

#3. Storm Grayson

In 2013, Storm Grayson started competing on the independent circuit. He has since wrestled in several promotions, including Northern Lights Wrestling, GALLI Lucha Libre, and Freelance Underground.

The former Freelance Champion also competed in two matches for AEW over the past two years. Last January, Grayson appeared on Monday Night RAW as one of Maryse's guards. A month later, the 27-year-old wrestled his only match in WWE as he locked horns with Veer Mahaan on Main Event. However, he lost the bout.

While they worked together on the independent circuit, Grayson and Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black) reportedly dated for a few years. Judging by Grayson's tweets, the couple was together between 2019 and 2020.

During her time on the independent circuit, Jade shared the ring with her boyfriend multiple times. While they were teammates in some matches, they were also opponents in others.

#2. Blake Christian

Nearly four years after kicking off his professional wrestling career on the independent circuit, Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter) officially signed with WWE in 2021 after passing a tryout in 2020.

After making his NXT in-ring debut in July 2021, the 25-year-old regularly competed on NXT and 205 Live. However, his run in WWE ended in just a few months as the company released him from his contract last November.

During his time in NXT, Christian seemingly dated fellow superstar Cora Jade. The couple even got paired together on-screen towards the end of Christian's run in the company.

"My time [in WWE] was short but I made the most of every time I was giving an opportunity then some. I got to do this with my rock and my love @corajadewwe and I’ll never be able to describe what a feeling it was to do this journey with her," Christian wrote in an Instagram post after his release.

Judging by Christian's tweets, the couple apparently started dating in early 2021. Up until last April, they were seemingly still together. However, Jade and Christian split sometime in the past four months.

While Jade is still active on NXT 2.0, Christian returned to the independent circuit following his release.

#1. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Cora Jade is now seemingly dating fellow NXT star Bron Breakker

A month after Cora Jade joined WWE, Bron Breakker signed with the Stamford-based company. The two have since been regular competitors on NXT 2.0.

After her relationship with Blake Christian ended, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is apparently now dating Breakker. She made their relationship public a few days ago by sharing a picture of Breakker from what seemed like a date on her Instagram stories, using the "palette heart" filter.

The 24-year-old is currently the NXT Champion in his second reign. Last month, he retained his title after defeating Cameron Grimes at NXT: The Great American Bash. Next Tuesday, Breakker will defend his championship again against JD McDonagh at NXT: Heatwave.

Meanwhile, Jade recently turned heel, attacking her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez. She later threw her women's tag team title belt in a trash can, leaving Perez as the sole champion.

After failing to win a Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship after getting eliminated by Zoey Stark, Jade went head-to-head against Stark last Tuesday on NXT 2.0. However, she came up short. At NXT: Heatwave, the 21-year-old will go one-on-one against her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh