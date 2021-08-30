AEW star reveals what Tony Khan is like behind the scenes

AEW Star Penta El Zero M had nothing but positive things to say about Tony Khan when asked about his experience in AEW so far. The masked luchador further stated that having Khan as his boss motivates him to perform with even more energy.

Penta was one of the first few notable names to show up in AEW. He has since been paired up with Rey Fenix and the two have been a vital part of the AEW Tag Team Division. The Lucha Brothers have competed against and defeated the best of the best in AEW and are looking to capture tag team gold in AEW soon.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Penta El Zero M discussed his experience in AEW so far and what it is like working with Tony Khan.

"AEW is very important to me. Tony Khan is a great human being and AEW makes us feel like we are family." said Penta. "When you know that the boss is a great person, then you are happy and go out to fight with all the energy in your soul. I know that I am an important pillar in AEW, but I still want to go further and accomplish more.”

Penta has been chasing the AEW World Tag Team Championships for a while now. Several weeks ago on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and Penta defeated the Young Bucks in a non-title match, earning the right to challenge for the belts.

However, Penta and Kingston were unable to replicate their success the following week as they suffered a loss to the Young Bucks in a street fight.

Penta El Zero M has now fought his way into another Tag Team Championship match.

The Lucha Brothers will face off against The Young Bucks at AEW: All Out

Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks

Two weeks ago, AEW announced a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team titles. After defeating the Varsity Blonds and The Jurassic Express, The Lucha Brothers earned the right to challenge The Young Bucks at AEW All Out inside a steel cage.

The two teams will also collide in an 8-man tag team match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite ahead of All Out.

A massive 8-man tag on #AEWDynamite Wednesday (9/1) LIVE on TNT from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago, the #LuchaBros & #JurassicExpress join forces to take on the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the @youngbucks & the #GoodBrothers of #TheElite. Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/P7l6ZeqvbF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Which team do you think will walk out of All Out as the AEW Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

