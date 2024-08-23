Penta El Zero Miedo shares a cryptic post amid rumors of leaving AEW for WWE

Penta El Zero Miedo, one of the most beloved stars in All Elite Wrestling, could be looking to jump ship from AEW to WWE. The 39-year-old star recently shared a cryptic social media post amid ongoing rumors surrounding his pro wrestling future.

Penta, along with his brother Rey Fenix, have cultivated an unparalleled reputation as tag team competitors over the years. The duo, known together as The Lucha Brothers, have had an inarguably successful run in the Tony Khan-led promotion, having held the AEW World Tag Team Championship, as well as the AEW World Trios Championship with their Death Triangle stablemate, Pac.

Several reports have recently claimed that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix are on their way out of All Elite Wrestling and that they are likely going to sign with WWE. Interestingly, Penta himself has denied the validity of the rumors about his contract status floating around on social media.

Days ahead of All In 2024, Penta El Zero Miedo took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of his talent profile from the All Elite Wrestling roster page. As of this writing, the 39-year-old luchador's profile is still listed on the promotion's men's roster, as is that of his brother, Rey Fenix.

Whether Penta's post signifies that he and Fenix are still All Elite, or whether it was meant to tease their exit from the promotion, is not exactly clear, and remains to be seen.

WWE fans must be hoping that Triple H signs both luchadors to the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW may have dropped a major hint regarding The Lucha Brothers' future in the company

Although the future of The Lucha Brothers in All Elite Wrestling continues to be a topic of conjecture, the Tony Khan-led promotion recently made an interesting announcement relating to the trios division which may have offered a possible hint on the subject.

On its official X/Twitter profile, All Elite Wrestling revealed that Pac is set to join forces with the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in an unlikely reunion to compete in the Wild Card trios bout scheduled for Collision in Cardiff, Wales.

The aforementioned team will take on Lio Rush and Top Flight on the Saturday-night show, and the winners will advance to All In 2024 to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship in a Four-way London Ladder Match against The Bang Bang Gang, the House of Black, and the defending champions, The Patriarchy.

The Man That Gravity Forgot being booked to team with the Blackpool Combat Club instead of his usual stablemates, The Lucha Bros, for AEW's UK programming, especially at All In 2024, could indicate that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix may not continue in All Elite Wrestling, and that they may be headed to the Stamford-based company.

It remains to be seen what will be next for Penta and Fenix in the pro wrestling industry.

