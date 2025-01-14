Penta outshines AEW's alleged Big 3; WWE debut draws more than their combined figures

Former AEW star Penta has arrived in WWE, and according to the views on his maiden appearance on the Stamford-based promotion's X account, the luchador's RAW debut has surpassed some prominent debuts in Tony Khan's company. The clip of Penta's appearance on last night's RAW has surpassed the combined views that AEW's X account garnered when Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada made their respective debuts.

Last night on WWE RAW, Chad Gable faced Penta in one of the best matches in recent memory. The masked luchador made his way to the ring amid the roar of the crowd and instantly became a fan favorite due to his incredible in-ring ability. After a great technical match, Penta defeated Master Gable to make his RAW debut memorable. The veteran thanked fans for their support and officially declared that we are now in the "Penta Era!"

On X, a fan revealed that Cera Miedo's WWE debut has gained over 2,600,000 views on the company's account on the same social media platform. This surpasses the combined numbers (around 2,000,000) that AEW's account garnered when Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone made their respective debuts.

WWE star Penta was signed to AEW in 2019

Penta was a part of Tony Khan's company from 2019 to 2024. He and Rey Fenix, known as The Lucha Bros., held the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the World Trios Title (with PAC) in the Jacksonville-based company.

However, their booking took a major hit in recent years, and in 2024, The Lucha Brothers were barely used on television. Penta’s contract ended in November last year. As for Fenix, Tony Khan reportedly added injury time to his contract, blocking the 34-year-old's potential move to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Meanwhile, we will have to wait and see how Triple H books Penta on Monday Night RAW moving forward.

