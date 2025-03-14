  • home icon
Penta sends a two-word message to Rey Fenix amid WWE's big plans after his AEW exit

Penta left AEW to sign with WWE [Image source: WWE.com and AEW Facebook]

Rey Fenix is reportedly WWE-bound after his AEW departure. Fenix's tag team partner Penta, who debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment a couple of months ago, sent a message on his brother's post.

Rey Fenix and Penta (The Lucha Bros) are among the best tag teams in professional wrestling. They had a great run in AEW, winning the World Tag Team Titles and the World Trios Championships with PAC. Penta left AEW for WWE a couple of months ago, but Tony Khan did not grant Rey Fenix his release. In a recent turn of events, Rey Fenix has officially been released by the company and will be heading to WWE, according to reports.

On Instagram, Rey Fenix shared some photos and gave an update about his life.

Penta left a heartfelt comment for his Lucha Bros. tag team partner.

"love u!"

Check out a screenshot of Penta's comment below:

Penta's comment on Rey Fenix's post [Image credits: Instagram]

WWE star Penta calls Rey Fenix the best wrestler in the world

Penta and Rey Fenix have teamed up all over the world and won gold in almost every promotion. It is only a matter of time till Rey Fenix joins Penta in the Stamford-based company, as seen in recent reports. In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Penta shared whether he prefers singles or tag team wrestling. While answering, the Luchador lavished praise on Rey Fenix and called him the best wrestler in the world:

"I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd. I love the opponent. I wanna fight with him. Perfect, and we start the match. I enjoy both but if I had to choose something... Maybe no. It's very difficult. Maybe both," he said.

The fans will have to wait and see if Rey Fenix will join Penta in World Wrestling Entertainment soon.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
