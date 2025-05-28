"People know who leaked it" - Eddie Kingston furious over recent AEW report; makes huge accusation

AEW star Eddie Kingston has garnered a large fanbase due to his outspoken character and genuineness. Fans love his fearless attitude, in real life and the squared circle. He has been absent since he was injured during his match with Gabe Kidd in May last year. While many reports of him allegedly returning have surfaced, the former Continental Champion has yet to show up to work.

The Mad King recently called out a major report concerning AEW, which also included names like Jon Moxley, Tony Khan, Will Ospreay, and Hangman Page. At Double or Nothing, the Cowboy defeated the Aerial Assassin in a fantastic contest to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

A recent report claimed that Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay pushed for Page to win it, while the latter wanted Ospreay to win it. Hours after the report was released, Eddie Kingston immediately called it out and directly addressed the mystery name on his Instagram story.

"People know who leaked it. You f***ing j***off!" he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Eddie Kingston's Instagram story:

Eddie Kingston's Instagram story

Eddie Kingston reveals if he watches AEW and which star he likes to watch

The Mad King has been on hiatus for over a year, and he recently discussed the promotions he watched. Kingston stated that he is interested in watching NOAH and claimed that he doesn't watch AEW or NJW.

While speaking to WrestlePurists, the former Continental Champion said that he loves to watch Konosuke Takeshita.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” he said.

It remains to be seen when Eddie will return and cause chaos in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

