People within AEW surprised by WWE's possible blunder before Edge's WrestleDream debut

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, has recently bid adieu to WWE and joined rival promotion AEW instead. Professional wrestlers have media properties that create their aura, including in-ring attire, music, names, and nicknames.

One another memorable aspect of Copeland's promos and aura was the song 'Metalingus.' When he made his move to AEW, there was this question about which of his previous props and media aspects will he be able to use.

According to Fightful Select, at no point in time did WWE have exclusive license rights to the iconic 'Metalingus' song. The Stamford-based company has allowed the trademark of 'Rated R Superstar' to lapse as well.

This essentially means Adam Copeland can use the 'Rated R' trademark in his AEW run - and that's perplexed the folks over at Tony Khan's company. Whether it was an oversight on WWE's side or a gift to Copeland is unknown.

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has agreed to play a bigger role in AEW

Adam Copeland becomes one of the several WWE veterans on the AEW roster now. He has agreed to play a bigger role in the company, including filling the gap that was created by the recent exit of CM Punk.

Copeland has the experience to do so, what with him being on the roster and in the locker room for the better part of two decades. The WWE Hall of Famer has seen various aspects of the business and has lived through several controversies that the wrestling promotion and the business have seen. He is one of the few professional wrestlers who made an astounding return nine years after injury forced him to leave the business back in 2011.

The Voice of the Voiceless had a big pull in the locker room and a strong relationship with Tony Khan. AEW was reeling with the exit of two big names, Punk and Jade Cargill, so Adam Copeland's signing up is very pleasant news for the company.

