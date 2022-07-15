"Who wouldn't want to?" - AEW star names Christian Cage and another star in his list of dream matches

AEW star Peter Avalon recently revealed Christian Cage as one of his dream opponents. He also singled out Brian Cage as a top pick, wishing he would've wrestled the former IMPACT Champion once.

Avalon, an AEW original, has been linked to the promotion since its inception in 2019. After his contract reportedly expired in January 2022, 'The Librarian' still works for AEW on a per-performance basis. He is now part of "The Wingmen'' stable alongside Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi.

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Peter Avalon disclosed his list of dream opponents, citing Christian Cage as the frontrunner. He also named Brian Cage, who hasn't been on AEW programming lately:

"Oh there are so many. Christian Cage, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, DDP. I would have loved to have wrestled Brian Cage when he was the TV champ, but who wouldn’t want to?” - said Avalon. (H/T: Chris Van Vliet podcast)

Avalon seems to want to wrestle everyone with the last name Cage or Page. Interestingly, he didn't name former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page.

The 14-year veteran helped train Hollywood star David Arquette to become a pro wrestler. Peter Avalon is also a well-known name on the indie circuit and helps run a promotion in Arizona.

Christian Cage is the dream opponent of another IMPACT Wrestling star

Christian Cage is one of the most revered names in the world of pro wrestling. He has won numerous titles across various notable promotions throughout his illustrous career.

Chris Bey, the current IMPACT Wrestling star, is a huge admirer of Christian. The Bullet Club member has been quite vocal about his appreciation for the WWE legend.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Chris Bey heaped praise on the wrestling legend for guiding him to be a better performer:

"I asked him if he could watch some of my stuff and give me some feedback, and he did. Picking apart some specific moments where I could've made slight adjustments that would've changed the whole perception. When you're talking to someone like Christian who has been doing it for so long, it's the little stuff that's going to make the difference. He was so cool," said Chris Bey. (read more here)

SLAM MAN @main_eventer Christian Cage is legit doing some of the best heel stuff in the business right now imho Christian Cage is legit doing some of the best heel stuff in the business right now imho https://t.co/qwORLsab1t

Christian Cage has quickly become one of the hottest heels in pro wrestling today. It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

