PHOTO: 10-time champion shares never seen before image with Stone Cold Steve Austin and major AEW star

Kota Ibushi recently shared a never-seen-before image with AEW's Kenny Omega and WWE legends Diamond Dallas Page and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in anticipation of his future after NJPW.

The 40-year-old star is best known for his tenures with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and DDT Pro-Wrestling. Notably, his team-up with Kenny Omega as Golden☆Lovers is what many fans want to see in AEW, and now that he's departing from NJPW, could this reunion become a reality?

In light of his NJPW contract expiring, Kota Ibushi took to Twitter to ponder his future while throwing back what was seemingly an important moment for the star.

"What should i do next year? I want to volunteer, all over the world. But you can't choose, because you only have one body," Ibushi Tweeted.

Kota Ibushi seems to be quite sought after by promotions. According to reports, Tony Khan has a vested interest in the star, and he also has opportunities to head to either DDT or Pro Wrestling NOAH. Ibushi also made a brief appearance for WWE, leaving a handful of fans clamoring that the star should instead jump there.

Kota Ibushi has teased signing with AEW and reuniting with Kenny Omega in the past

Fans of the Golden☆Lovers have a lot more to be optimistic about, since not only is Omega's presence in All Elite Wrestling a possible motivator, but the star himself has teased the possibility.

In a Twitter conversation not too long ago, Ibushi spoke about his interest in All Elite Wrestling and additionally teased a reunion with Kenny Omega.

(The Japanese star's tweets were translated from Japanese to English via Google).

Also names Hangman as his desirable opponent. Holy crap. Kota Ibushi says... he wants to come to AEW... for a Golden Lovers reunion?Also names Hangman as his desirable opponent. Holy crap.

While this information remains little more than a tease, it has allowed many fans to rally harder for the star to jump to AEW. Unfortunately, everyone will simply have to wait until January 2023, when Kota's NJPW contract expires, to see where the star ends up next.

