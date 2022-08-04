Photo: 13-time WWE Women's Champion's husband spotted with The Undertaker at a recent event

AEW star Andrade El Idolo was rubbing shoulders with wrestling royalty over SummerSlam weekend as he was met by wrestling icon The Undertaker following his inclusion in Ric Flair's last match.

El Idolo teamed up with the "Nature Boy" in the main event of the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31st, taking on Jeff Jarrett and fellow AEW star Jay Lethal.

Many wrestling legends were in attendance, with "The Deadman" being one of them who caught up with Andrade in the locker room after the match before grabbing a picture together.

"Never imagine it! Thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend" said @AndradeElIdolo

While Andrade was lucky enough to work with Ric Flair before he officially retired, he wasn't lucky enough to work with Taker as "The Deadman" officially retired in November 2020.

The closest the two men came to working with each other was at the 2020 Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia, where Taker emerged as a surprise entrant in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, which Andrade had been eliminated from just minutes earlier.

Andrade El Idolo also reacted to The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

It was one of the most overdue inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame in history, as The Undertaker was finally inducted in April 2022 in his home state of Texas the night before WrestleMania 38.

Many performers from companies far and wide reacted to the induction, with Andrade El Idolo being one of those who used Taker's closing line of "Never say never" to congratulate "The Deadman."

"Never say never!!! Congratulations SIR @undertaker" said @AndradeElIdolo.

Despite being an AEW contracted wrestler, El Idolo was allowed to attend the aforementioned Hall of Fame ceremony given his then engagement (now marriage) to the 13-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Did you watch this year's Hall of Fame ceremony? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far