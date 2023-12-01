[Photo] 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion looking insanely jacked at 54-years-old

A three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion shared a photo of his ripped physique on social media. The star in question is Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

Dustin Rhodes has been in AEW since 2019. Despite being a 54-year-old veteran, he can still keep up with the young stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter and shared a photo of his insanely jacked physique.

"Felling pretty good at 54. #KeepSteppin," Dustin Rhodes shared.

A former WWE Superstar recalled botching a move involving Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, faced Maven for the WWF Hardcore Championship in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 18.

While speaking with Cafe de Rene, the former WWE Superstar Maven spoke about the botched spot of the match.

"One of my regrets is missing the trash can in WrestleMania. Because I literally, I had one move. I go out, WrestleMania 18, Toronto, Sky Dome and me and Goldust had a spot. He was holding the gold trash can. H*ll, they even made it gold. And I went to do the dropkick and I completely whiffed it. Like, completely whiffed it," Maven said.

He also revealed Vince McMahon was furious after the match.

"And then I'm thinking to myself if that would've happened during the 'Taker spot at Rumble, I'd have been fired that night because Vince was mad as h*ll when I got backstage. He was like, 'How the h*ll did you miss the trash can!?' And the reason I always say I have one move that's because that's what he said to me. 'You got one move. You got one move and you couldn't hit it," Maven said.

Dustin Rhodes has recently hinted towards retiring from the squared circle.

