Photo: AEW legend Sting reunites with WWE Hall of Famers

AEW veteran Sting was recently spotted with two WWE icons. The Vigilante retired from in-ring competition last year after he and Darby Allin successfully defended the World Tag Team Championship at Revolution. His last appearance for the promotion took place at All In 2024, where he saved his former teammate from The Elite.

The Icon recently decided to debut a new look. Also, this is seemingly the last year Sting makes his public appearances with face paint on. He recently shared a picture with two other WWE Hall of Famers, Lita and Trish Stratus. While Lita made her last appearance at WrestleMania 39, Trish wrestled at this year's Elimination Chamber.

Both legends played an important role in taking women's wrestling to new heights. At a recent event, the Vigilante posed for photographs with the two WWE veterans.

Take a look at the picture below:

Sting opens up about his AEW run

Throughout his AEW stint, the Icon didn't hold back from performing violent spots when it was needed. There have been many instances when fans would have been on the edge of their seats and worried about the legend.

While speaking on ScreenRant, Sting said that he didn't want his fans to think that he wasn't giving his all in the ring; therefore he took certain risks.

“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it," he said.

It remains to be seen if The Vigilante will ever be back in AEW.

