PHOTO: AEW star absent for more than a year spotted with AJ Lee at major non-wrestling event

A major AEW star was recently seen with former WWE Diva AJ Lee. They both made an appearance at a major event over the weekend alongside other names in the industry.

Danhausen is someone who has been getting around in the wrestling business, but interestingly, he has not been with AEW for more than a year. His last appearance was during the Zero Hour pre-show of Worlds End 2023. The closest he has gotten to a return was his brief appearance during the ROH Final Battle back in December.

On X/Twitter, Danhausen posted a picture he shared with AJ Lee. The photo was taken last weekend at the Big Events Entertainment X Sports Expo in New York. The 34-year-old star also shares a unique relationship with her husband, CM Punk. The two remain close friends despite working for rival companies and constantly bantering online.

Check out the post below:

"Black Widowhausen @TheAJMendez," the AEW star wrote.

AJ Lee was spotted with a former tag team partner during the convention

Another former WWE Diva was present during the event last weekend, and this was someone with whom AJ had a lot of history.

This was Kaitlyn, and the two first began working with one another back in 2010 on NXT. Later, they continued this partnership when they moved to the main roster until 2012. The two would eventually feud for the Divas title in 2013.

The Black Widow took to Instagram to share their photos after running into one another during the convention.

Since retiring from wrestling in 2015, AJ Lee has focused on her endeavors outside the industry, as she has become a top-selling author and has collaborated with DC Comics. She also supports various charities. Nevertheless, her legacy in the ring continues to have a major impact, with many stars being inspired by her achievements.

