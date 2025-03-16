AJ Lee shares heartfelt reunion with former WWE partner

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee reunited with her former tag team partner today. Lee is married to RAW star CM Punk and has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015, episode of the red brand.

The veteran took to her Instagram story today to share that she had reunited with former WWE star Kaitlyn. The duo were a tag team for a while before eventually entering into a rivalry against each other. Kaitlyn captured the Divas Championship once during her time with the company and has not competed in a match since 2019.

The two stars recently appeared at Big Event EXS, and Lee shared an image of their reunion on Instagram. They did a hilarious pose together, and Lee added a message, as seen in the image below.

"We are always very normal @celestebonin," she wrote.

Lee shared a new photo with Kaitlyn on social media. [Image credit: AJ Lee's Instagram story]

Lee also recently ran into released WWE star Indi Hartwell and sent her a heartfelt message.

AJ Lee comments on potential WWE return

Wrestling veteran AJ Lee recently discussed the possibility of making a return to the company.

Speaking with Freddie Prinze Jr. on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast earlier this year, Lee was asked about a potential return to action. The 37-year-old noted that she has always loved the art of professional wrestling but was unsure if she still wanted to perform in the ring.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've just never been ready for that," she addressed her return as an in-ring competitor. "I'm not sure like physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there," she said.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently claimed that AJ Lee returning to the company would be enormous and noted that she remains incredibly popular among wrestling fans. The legend also suggested that Lee could return to the promotion to team up with CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. It will be fascinating to see if Lee ever decides to return to the ring again.

