JBL says 3-time champion coming out of retirement in WWE for the first time in a decade would be “enormous”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently talked about a possible massive return of a popular former champion ahead of WrestleMania 41. It is none other than former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee, who last stepped inside the ring in 2015.

AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, is currently in a heated feud with Seth Rollins. Leading up to their Steel Cage Match on this week's RAW, both stars took several shots at each other on the microphone. During one of the promos, The Best in the World took it too far and involved Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, in the conversation. Punk asked Big Time Becks to get her husband before he puts The Visionary in a wheelchair.

Since this segment, many people believe Lee might come out of retirement to return to WWE television for a mixed tag team match involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, host Conrad Thompson asked JBL about his thoughts on a possible return of AJ Lee for a mixed tag team match at The Show of Shows.

The Hall of Famer said it would be fantastic to have the former Divas Champion back on WWE TV and he would love to see a mixed tag team bout with Lee and CM Punk on one side and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the other.

"I think, look to me, I think that would be fantastic. You know, I don't have anything negative to say about this stuff. People say, 'Why are you so positive?' Because I think it's freaking awesome. AJ Lee was fantastic, I did a lot of commentary with her when she did guest commentary, she's a very smart person, she's very good at what she does. She was incredibly popular person. Her coming back, I think, would be enormous and I think that'd be a lot of fun to have her and CM [Punk] against Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins]," he said. [8:27 - 8:55]

Check out the podcast below:

Chelsea Green wants to see AJ Lee back in WWE

During her recent interview with Metro, Chelsea Green talked about the influence AJ Lee had on the current generation of women wrestlers.

The Women's United States Champion also said that she would love to see Lee back on WWE TV.

"I mean, AJ is another one that [sic]... She really laid some incredible groundwork for women in wrestling, and women to have storylines that mattered. So, having her back would also be incredible," she said.

A mixed tag team match at this year's 'Mania looks unlikely though, as the Triple H-led creative team is seemingly headed toward a Triple Threat bout between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything for AJ Lee's possible return to WWE TV.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

