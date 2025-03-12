Current WWE champion pushes for AJ Lee to return after 10 years

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee left WWE nearly a decade ago. However, a current champion recently expressed her desire to see the erstwhile Black Widow return to the Stamford-based company.

Lee had significant success during her six-year run in WWE from 2009 to 2015. She won the Divas Championship three times. Nevertheless, she departed the company and retired from professional wrestling in April 2015. Although the 37-year-old's husband, CM Punk, returned to the promotion in 2023, she did not.

In a recent interview with Metro, reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green addressed potentially facing the former Divas Champion. The Hot Mess stated that it would be incredible to see Lee return.

"I mean, AJ is another one that [sic]... she really laid some incredible groundwork for women in wrestling, and women to have storylines that mattered. So, having her back would also be incredible," she said. [H/T: Metro]

What did AJ Lee say about possibly returning to the WWE ring?

Following her retirement from in-ring competition, AJ Lee found success in other non-wrestling projects. However, she briefly returned to the wrestling world between 2021 and 2023, serving as an executive producer at Women of Wrestling (WOW).

In an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Wrestling with Freddie podcast in January 2025, AJ was asked if she was interested in making an in-ring return. The former WWE Superstar disclosed that she was unsure if she was physically ready for a comeback.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years, and I've just never been ready for that. I'm not sure, like, physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there," she said.

The erstwhile Black Widow also claimed in her chat with the former WWE writer that pro wrestling saved her life as she recalled growing up "insanely poor" and being homeless for most of her childhood. Lee credited the fantasy world of wrestling for turning her life around.

It will be interesting to see if she returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

