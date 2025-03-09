WWE omits CM Punk's wife AJ Lee in a major update

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for an AJ Lee return for many years. The company appears to have snubbed The Black Widow in a major update.

Lee has stayed retired from in-ring competition since leaving the Stamford-based promotion on the RAW after WrestleMania 31. She has since found tremendous success on the creative side of things as a co-writer for a comic book series.

Speculation is rife about her potential return now more than ever, with her husband CM Punk being back with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Interestingly, several women have been pushing for The Second City Saint to convince his wife to come back.

Earlier today, some eagle-eyed fans caught AJ Lee's face being blurred out of the newly released trailer of the first-ever interactive documentary of The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman narrated the history of the Anoaʻi clan, reliving the highlights of Tamina's career, including her match with AJ Lee.

The Geek Goddess' face was visibly blurred out in the montage.

It is possible that WWE omitted her because they didn't have the right to use AJ Lee's likeness in their games.

Regardless, rumor has it that WWE is interested in bringing back the former Divas Champion. Will she step out of retirement at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

