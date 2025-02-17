Popular female star claims to have been harassing CM Punk over surprising reason

A popular WWE Superstar recently revealed a surprising reason for harassing CM Punk. Naomi is friends with The Second City Saint and his wife, AJ Lee.

During her appearance on a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked if she wanted to see AJ Lee return to the Stamford-based company. The Glow answered in the affirmative and admitted to harassing CM Punk over the same. Naomi added she told The Best in the World to tell his wife to come back as she could not retire until Lee made her return.

“Of course, I’ve been harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time. And I told him, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back. Girl, you need to come on because Mama’s back is hurting.’ I can’t retire until she comes back," she said. [From 13:15 to 13:39]

You can check out Naomi's comments in the video below:

AJ Lee has been absent from the squared circle for nearly a decade. The three-time Divas Champion announced her retirement from in-ring action in April 2015, majorly due to permanent damage to her cervical spine.

Naomi speaks highly of CM Punk's wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee

Later in the same interview, Naomi talked about AJ Lee's popularity among the fans. She noted that everyone missing the 37-year-old to the day and wanting her back was a testament to her work and the kind of person she was. Naomi further pointed out that she was eagerly waiting for AJ Lee to return to WWE in any capacity.

"I mean, it’s crazy for her to be gone for over a decade and to still be missed, to still be wanted so bad. I think that speaks volumes and tells you what she did for women’s wrestling and who she was. So, I think we’ll all be in for a treat, a present, a reward, for all of us having her come back, even if it’s just ‘ Girl hey!' and 'Bye,’ a quick little show. We’re just, we're starving, sis,” she said. [From 14:00 to 14:38]

Naomi and CM Punk are scheduled to be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The two stars will look to punch their ticket to championship matches at WrestleMania 41.

