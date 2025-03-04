CM Punk makes shocking threat to put WWE star in a wheelchair; sends Becky Lynch a message

CM Punk has given another star a reason to hate him after he sent Becky Lynch a message on WWE RAW this week. He opened the show angrily and has now threatened to put a star in a wheelchair.

Seth Rollins did exactly what he threatened he would do at Elimination Chamber. While he didn't win, he made sure that CM Punk did not, either. He was eliminated by Punk and was left furious as John Cena and Punk were the last two stars. His hatred for Punk blinded him with rage, and he hit him with a stomp, knocking him out. This allowed Cena to take advantage, and he locked in the STF, as Punk passed out, letting him win the match and head to WrestleMania.

During his promo on RAW, CM Punk was cutting quite the promo and then focused on Rollins. He called him out and said that things were going to get bad for him after what he did at Elimination Chamber. He then told Becky Lynch to come get her man, threatening to put him in a wheelchair.

“Becky Lynch, you better come get your man because if I get to him before you do, I'm gonna put him in a wheelchair.”

The usually calm Punk was nowhere to be seen, and now it remains to be seen how Lynch reacts to the threats.

