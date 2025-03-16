AJ Lee responds to released WWE star following big appearance

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee made a huge appearance at a wrestling event in New York City on Saturday. Lee reunited with a recently released WWE star, responding to her social media post with a hilarious message.

The Big Event EXS (Entertainment x Sports Expo) held the biggest autograph event in Brentwood, New York last March 15. It was headlined by several stars including Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Lita, and Mercedes Mone, among others.

A surprise addition to the event was AJ Lee, a former three-time WWE Divas Champion. Lee is one of the most influential superstars of her generation, with many current stars having idolized her growing up.

One of those stars is Indi Hartwell, who shared a throwback photo of herself with The Geek Goddess. Hartwell reunited with Lee at The Big Event EXS, posting the latest image alongside the old one.

The legendary diva also responded to Indi's post.

"You’re an angel. And apparently have always been taller than me."

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE last year. She returned to the independent circuit earlier this month and will look to continue her in-ring career.

She faced Mercedes Mone last night, March 15, 2025, at House of Glory's City Of Dreamz PPV.

On the other hand, AJ Lee has been retired since April 2015 and transitioned into an author and screenwriter. She's been linked to a potential return ever since her real-life husband CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023.

CM Punk teased AJ Lee's return last November

One of the reasons why fans are holding out hope for AJ Lee's return is her husband CM Punk who teased the possibility of a return in November last year.

Punk told Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast that if Lee felt good about returning to the ring, it could happen.

"It's a workload thing for her. She's very, very busy. I'm not trying to not talk about it, but I'm also trying to temper people's expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she's working on, and she has the time, and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she'll let us know," Punk said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Lee has been married to Punk since June 13, 2014, the same date WWE infamously fired him. Nevertheless, The Second City Saint is back with the Stamford-based company and appears headed to his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

