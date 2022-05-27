Photo: Top AEW star and his wife spotted with Rhea Ripley and multiple former WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently spotted training with several AEW stars ahead of the two massive events - Double or Nothing (May 29th) and Hell in a Cell (June 5th).

The rivalry between Edge and AJ Styles seems likely to continue at the next Premium live Event. The Rated-R Superstar and his proteges Ripley and Damian Priest have become a nightmare for Styles. The latter would then join forces with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. The ongoing saga could result in the two factions colliding in a massive six-person mixed tag team match.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, The Eradicator posted a group photo of herself standing alongside Buddy Matthews, Tony Nese, Brian Cage, his wife Melissa Santos, and The Dragon's Lair Gym owner James “Flex” Lewis in Las Vegas.

The forenamed wrestlers had an intense workout session to prepare themselves for their upcoming matches in AEW and WWE, respectively.

You can check out their picture below:

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Ripley and Matthews have been spotted together at a gym.

Last month, the two Australian natives became the talk of the wrestling world when a clip showed them lifting weights together at a gym, which subsequently sparked dating rumors.

Brian Cage will miss AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Brian Cage's prolonged absence from AEW television has become aggravating for not only the star but also his devoted fans.

The Machine is now set to miss the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. However, the 38-year-old veteran has teased a stunning return via his recent tweet.

phenomenal wrestling @the1wrestling #Aew needs to put @briancagegmsi back on T.V. He would have so many great matches with Bryan Danielson, Keith Lee, Samoa Joe, Cm Punk and more. #Aew needs to put @briancagegmsi back on T.V. He would have so many great matches with Bryan Danielson, Keith Lee, Samoa Joe, Cm Punk and more. https://t.co/fK9XxRpMf4

The House of Black and Death Triangle will culminate their heated feud in a trios match on May 29th. The bout will mark Matthews's fifth match since debuting in Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year. The former WWE Superstar is yet to make his singles debut.

Meanwhile, Tony Nese will team up with Mark Sterling to face Hook and Danhausen, a.k.a. Hookhausen, in a tag team match at Buy-In, which will air live on AEW's YouTube channel.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? House of Black Death Triangle 6 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris