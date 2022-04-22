Watch: Rhea Ripley trains with AEW star at the gym

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews were seen training together at a gym.

The Nightmare recently turned heel on Liv Morgan after the duo lost a tag team title match to Sasha Banks and Naomi on RAW. Ripley's fans are quite excited to witness her dark side on the main roster in the coming weeks.

Ripley is good friends with several WWE Superstars as well as wrestlers from other promotions. One of her closest friends is current AEW star Buddy Matthews. In a clip that's currently making the rounds on the web, he can be seen lifting weights in sync with Ripley. Check out the clip below:

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are Australian natives

Ripley and Matthews both hail from Australia and have done quite well in their respective pro-wrestling careers so far. The latter was a mainstay on WWE TV for about eight years and is a former Cruiserweight Champion. He also won the RAW Tag Team titles on one occasion, with current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

As for Ripley, she's only 25-years-old and has a long road ahead of her as a professional wrestler. The Nightmare has been nothing short of impressive so far in WWE. She has already won the Women's Championship on RAW, NXT, and NXT UK.

Ripley possesses a unique look that has helped her get over in front of the WWE Universe.

She has one of the best physiques in the company and looks like a legit star. Rhea Ripley had the following to say about her fascination with gymming:

“When I was 17, I went to Japan. I was there for three months, and the coaches made us do so much training. So, when I got back home to Adelaide, I really got into lifting weights with my coaches Chris and Matt Basso. They taught me how to lift weights properly, and ever since then, I’ve loved the gym. It’s really my happy place. A place where I go, to let go of my stress and anxiety,” said Ripley. [H/T Muscle & Fitness]

Buddy Matthews is currently making a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling and has a lot to offer the company. It goes without saying that he is in the best shape of his life at the moment.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's WWE run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Kaushik Das