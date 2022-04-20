WWE NXT Results: Top champion defeated by debuting superstar; Bron Breakker pushed off high ramp - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 19th, 2022)

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly kicked off the episode before we saw Bron Breakker show up in the parking lot. In the ring, the new tag champions celebrated their win but were interrupted by The Grizzled Young Veterans.

The two teams argued before the GYV said that they were overdue for a title shot. Legado del Fantasma were out next and attacked the GYV before Elektra Lopez said that they demanded a title match as well.

The referees tried to break up the brawl before Bron Breakker came in running. He called out Joe Gacy who took over the show's camera feed and told Breakker to come and find him.

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes and Santos Escobar set up a match to decide who would get the next shot at the NXT North American Title.

WWE NXT Results (April 19th, 2022): Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

Tiffany Stratton started things off with a big kick before Sarray hit an arm drag. Sarray hit a dropkick and Stratton hit a hip attack as the match rolled on.

Stratton tried for the cobra clutch but took the double stomp off the top rope. She hit a running dropkick before getting the corkscrew Vader Bomb for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Sarray

Grade: C

Bron Breakker was backstage and was looking for his dad Rick Steiner. He followed the sound of his voice into an empty room with an iPad playing a video of his dad.

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were backstage and they challenged Pretty Deadly to a match. The new tag champions almost accepted before realizing that the challenge was actually on behalf of Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson. Once they realized though, the champions made themselves scarce.

Grayson Waller was backstage on NXT and said that Sanga was dead weight and caused him to lose their match. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward showed up to capitalize on the 'teachable moment' before Sanga came out of the lockers and chased Waller down to the ring and we headed for a match.

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga on NXT

Grayson Waller was taking a beating right off the bat and was being tossed all around the ring. Waller managed to get a dropkick and sent Sanga outside but missed the baseball slide.

Waller sent Sanga head-first into the ring post before sending him back into the ring. Waller followed it with the diving stunner and picked up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Sanga

Grade: C

We got a promo for Roxanne Perez, a superstar set to debut next week on NXT. Toxic Attraction came out to demoralize her before Jacy Jayne challenged Perez to a match tonight.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans on NXT

The Legado had control early on and hit a double-team move on James Drake before Zack Gibson was tagged in. Drake blocked the superplex but took a Rana from the top as the match went on.

The Legado hit tandem DDTs before sending Gibson out of the ring. The duo hit a double-team high/low and picked up the win.

Result: Legado del Fantasma def. The Grizzled Young Veterans

After the match, Santos Escobar called out Carmelo Hayes and told Tony D'Angelo to watch how he 'conducts business'.

Grade: C

Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee were caught in a backstage argument and set up a match before Fallon Henley was seen attacking Elektra Lopez in the lockers.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar on NXT

Carmelo Hayes had the early advantage and locked in a submission on the ropes before Santos Escobar hit a big dropkick. Escobar followed up with a top rope crossbody before Hayes came back with a springboard thanks to a distraction from Trick Williams on the outside.

Back after a break on NXT, Escobar got a big stalling vertical suplex before hitting the Arrow from the Depths of Hell. Two guys in suits and hats showed up at ringside and beat Escobar down with a crowbar before sending him back into the ring. Hayes got the flying leg drop to pick up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Santos Escobar

After the match, Hayes called out Cameron Grimes, who came out to the ring, but before he stepped inside, Solo Sikoa came in from behind and took Hayes and Williams out.

Grade: B

Bron Breakker was still looking for his dad and Joe Gacy before walking into a room filled with mirrors. He broke some of them after Gacy's reflection was seen behind him and yelled out as NXT continued.

Roderick Strong was backstage and told Malcolm Bivens that he would make an example out of anyone who didn't follow Diamond Mine's mission.

Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT

Natalya locked in an early submission after taking control of the match. Tatum Paxley countered out of the hold and kicked Nattie off the apron to the outside before taking a lariat at ringside.

Natalya sent Paxley back into the ring for a near fall before going for the inverted surfboard. Paxley came back with a suplex before getting a near fall. Natalya took her down and locked in the sharpshooter, making Paxley tap out.

Result: Natalya def. Tatum Paxley



Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was asked about his involvement with the attack on Santos Escobar tonight but he said he had no idea who sent the attackers.

Duke Hudson was having trouble communicating with Dexter Lumis and stormed out of the lockers after Indi Hartwell unsuccessfully tried to help them understand each other.

Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee on NXT

Xyon Quinn had the early advantage but Wes Lee got a kick and sent Quinn outside for a big dive. Quinn sent Lee across the ring before lifting him up in the fireman's carry.

Lee fought out and hit a superkick, taking Quinn down. Lee went for a move off the ropes but was met with a fist to the face. Quinn went for the flying elbow and picked up the easy win.

Result: Xyon Quinn def. Wes Lee

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Nikkita Lyons was yelling and Natalya, demanding a match.

Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez on NXT

Roxanne Perez started off strong and got a chop and some big moves early on before taking a superkick to the face.

Jacy Jayne got some near falls before Wendy Choo showed up on the titantron and was seen trashing the Toxic Attraction's locker room.

Jayne was distracted and Perez came in from behind before rolling her up for the win!

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Jacy Jayne

Grade: B-

We saw that the Legado del Fantasma's SUV was disabled and they noticed dead fish on the hood, hinting at D'Angelo being involved.

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson - NXT Tag Title match

Dexter Lumis was being isolated in the ring by the champions before he managed to get a big counter off a top rope move. Duke Hudson tagged in and sent the champions outside where they posed with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Back in the ring, the champions were in trouble as Hudson and Lumis finally realized how to communicate with each other. The commentators couldn't even tell the members of Pretty Deadly apart and the matching outfits definitely don't help.

After a break on NXT, the champions were unloading on Lumis in the corner but Hudson broke up the pin. The latter was dropped from the ropes but he recovered and he almost got the tag but Kit Wilson dragged Lumis off the apron. Lumis wiped Wilson out at ringside but Elton Prince knocked him off the apron.

In the end, Prince hit a boot on Hudson and rolled him up for the pinfall victory after a distraction from Wilson.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson to retain the NXT Tag Titles

Grade: B+

Next on NXT, Joe Gacy showed up on the balcony in the arena and Bron Breakker walked up to him. Gacy told Breakker that he could have Rick's Hall of Fame ring back but only if he granted Gacy a title match at NXT Spring Breakin.

Breakker accepted the challenge and Gacy dropped him from the high balcony to the floor below before some people in black showed up and swarmed the NXT champion as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B-

We got a big debut on NXT tonight while Bron Breakker was searching for his dad throughout the night. Pretty Deadly defended their titles while Breakker took a nasty fall on tonight's episode.

