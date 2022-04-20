×
WWE NXT Results: Top champion defeated by debuting superstar; Bron Breakker pushed off high ramp - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 19th, 2022)

We got a night full of surprises on tonight's NXT!
We got a night full of surprises on tonight's NXT!
Modified Apr 20, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Listicle

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly kicked off the episode before we saw Bron Breakker show up in the parking lot. In the ring, the new tag champions celebrated their win but were interrupted by The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Please welcome the NEW #WWENXT Tag Team Champions! #PrettyDeadly @EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD https://t.co/fNkJtVlJIn

The two teams argued before the GYV said that they were overdue for a title shot. Legado del Fantasma were out next and attacked the GYV before Elektra Lopez said that they demanded a title match as well.

Didn't take long for chaos to take over this week's #WWENXT! #NXTTagTeamTitles https://t.co/uZUIJQCgQM

The referees tried to break up the brawl before Bron Breakker came in running. He called out Joe Gacy who took over the show's camera feed and told Breakker to come and find him.

The hunt for @JoeGacy is on.#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/HpA4zspwvJ

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes and Santos Escobar set up a match to decide who would get the next shot at the NXT North American Title.

WWE NXT Results (April 19th, 2022): Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

Warrior of the Sun! #WWENXT @SarrayWWE https://t.co/8lamthjs1K

Tiffany Stratton started things off with a big kick before Sarray hit an arm drag. Sarray hit a dropkick and Stratton hit a hip attack as the match rolled on.

Stratton tried for the cobra clutch but took the double stomp off the top rope. She hit a running dropkick before getting the corkscrew Vader Bomb for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Sarray

A HUGE win over @SarrayWWE for @tiffstrattonwwe on #WWENXT! https://t.co/Nf4IpBJnlU

Grade: C

Bron Breakker was backstage and was looking for his dad Rick Steiner. He followed the sound of his voice into an empty room with an iPad playing a video of his dad.

.@bronbreakkerwwe has HAD IT with @JoeGacy's mind games.#WWENXT https://t.co/km3bmQaEWB

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were backstage and they challenged Pretty Deadly to a match. The new tag champions almost accepted before realizing that the challenge was actually on behalf of Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson. Once they realized though, the champions made themselves scarce.

CHALLENGE!!!#WWENXT @EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD @sixftfiiiiive @DexterLumis @persiawwe @indi_hartwell https://t.co/8PrybIRbrb

Grayson Waller was backstage on NXT and said that Sanga was dead weight and caused him to lose their match. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward showed up to capitalize on the 'teachable moment' before Sanga came out of the lockers and chased Waller down to the ring and we headed for a match.

"Ben Franklin? Who'd he ever beat?" #WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/oZmaRVFpwv

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga on NXT

.@GraysonWWE = 😮#WWENXT @Sanga_WWE https://t.co/lAETFrfcye

Grayson Waller was taking a beating right off the bat and was being tossed all around the ring. Waller managed to get a dropkick and sent Sanga outside but missed the baseball slide.

Waller sent Sanga head-first into the ring post before sending him back into the ring. Waller followed it with the diving stunner and picked up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Sanga

smooth with it#WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/Qk5XMS54XV

Grade: C

We got a promo for Roxanne Perez, a superstar set to debut next week on NXT. Toxic Attraction came out to demoralize her before Jacy Jayne challenged Perez to a match tonight.

.... or maybe TONIGHT?!?!@roxanne_wwe @jacyjaynewwe @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe https://t.co/xzjx5ht3Yj

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans on NXT

The Legado had control early on and hit a double-team move on James Drake before Zack Gibson was tagged in. Drake blocked the superplex but took a Rana from the top as the match went on.

The Legado hit tandem DDTs before sending Gibson out of the ring. The duo hit a double-team high/low and picked up the win.

Result: Legado del Fantasma def. The Grizzled Young Veterans

#LegadoDelFantasma stands tall on #WWENXT! https://t.co/tXXRxB80MC

After the match, Santos Escobar called out Carmelo Hayes and told Tony D'Angelo to watch how he 'conducts business'.

Grade: C

Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee were caught in a backstage argument and set up a match before Fallon Henley was seen attacking Elektra Lopez in the lockers.

Looks like @WesLee_WWE wants a piece of @XyonQuinnWWE!#WWENXT https://t.co/gGWupzme7V

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar on NXT

🔥🔥🔥#WWENXT @EscobarWWE https://t.co/hfqdFNo2iv

Carmelo Hayes had the early advantage and locked in a submission on the ropes before Santos Escobar hit a big dropkick. Escobar followed up with a top rope crossbody before Hayes came back with a springboard thanks to a distraction from Trick Williams on the outside.

.@EscobarWWE proving a point to @Carmelo_WWE!#WWENXT https://t.co/vFXcf1HBZc

Back after a break on NXT, Escobar got a big stalling vertical suplex before hitting the Arrow from the Depths of Hell. Two guys in suits and hats showed up at ringside and beat Escobar down with a crowbar before sending him back into the ring. Hayes got the flying leg drop to pick up the win.

Who are these two?!?#WWENXT @EscobarWWE https://t.co/GEKe5nBV9f

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Santos Escobar

After the match, Hayes called out Cameron Grimes, who came out to the ring, but before he stepped inside, Solo Sikoa came in from behind and took Hayes and Williams out.

After @EscobarWWE was taken out on the outside, @Carmelo_WWE picks up the win on #WWENXT! https://t.co/fid6DYz9fE

Grade: B

Bron Breakker was still looking for his dad and Joe Gacy before walking into a room filled with mirrors. He broke some of them after Gacy's reflection was seen behind him and yelled out as NXT continued.

.@bronbreakkerwwe's hunt for @JoeGacy continues...#WWENXT https://t.co/21zJHM42Fk

Roderick Strong was backstage and told Malcolm Bivens that he would make an example out of anyone who didn't follow Diamond Mine's mission.

"I'm going to start making examples out of people."#WWENXT @roderickstrong @Malcolmvelli @DiamondMineWWE https://t.co/5koi2Kt9iM

Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT

What an escape from @TatumPaxley!#WWENXT @NatbyNature https://t.co/plezRavBHM

Natalya locked in an early submission after taking control of the match. Tatum Paxley countered out of the hold and kicked Nattie off the apron to the outside before taking a lariat at ringside.

Natalya sent Paxley back into the ring for a near fall before going for the inverted surfboard. Paxley came back with a suplex before getting a near fall. Natalya took her down and locked in the sharpshooter, making Paxley tap out.

Result: Natalya def. Tatum Paxley

Can @TatumPaxley prove herself by pulling off the biggest win of her career against @NatbyNature? #WWENXT https://t.co/nYWoGYkwKF

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was asked about his involvement with the attack on Santos Escobar tonight but he said he had no idea who sent the attackers.

Duke Hudson was having trouble communicating with Dexter Lumis and stormed out of the lockers after Indi Hartwell unsuccessfully tried to help them understand each other.

Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee on NXT

.@WesLee_WWE taking it right to @XyonQuinnWWE!#WWENXT https://t.co/R18bXPtAYe

Xyon Quinn had the early advantage but Wes Lee got a kick and sent Quinn outside for a big dive. Quinn sent Lee across the ring before lifting him up in the fireman's carry.

Lee fought out and hit a superkick, taking Quinn down. Lee went for a move off the ropes but was met with a fist to the face. Quinn went for the flying elbow and picked up the easy win.

Result: Xyon Quinn def. Wes Lee

.@XyonQuinnWWE runs it straight through @WesLee_WWE on #WWENXT 🤯 https://t.co/Exj6CAq54y

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Nikkita Lyons was yelling and Natalya, demanding a match.

"I'm coming for you!" 😱#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe @NatbyNature https://t.co/ICTN0HDQIq

Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez on NXT

Welcome to NXT 2.0, @roxanne_wwe 🥀#WWENXT @jacyjaynewwe https://t.co/xn6lhOxCRt

Roxanne Perez started off strong and got a chop and some big moves early on before taking a superkick to the face.

Jacy Jayne got some near falls before Wendy Choo showed up on the titantron and was seen trashing the Toxic Attraction's locker room.

Jayne was distracted and Perez came in from behind before rolling her up for the win!

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Jacy Jayne

Off a distraction from @therealestwendy, @roxanne_wwe picks up the win in her NXT 2.0 debut! #WWENXT https://t.co/5pkXxCN36V

Grade: B-

We saw that the Legado del Fantasma's SUV was disabled and they noticed dead fish on the hood, hinting at D'Angelo being involved.

👀🐟#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @TonyDangeloWWE https://t.co/j0Kc3J2qgU

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson - NXT Tag Title match

YES BOY!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD https://t.co/6iDR84fYU6

Dexter Lumis was being isolated in the ring by the champions before he managed to get a big counter off a top rope move. Duke Hudson tagged in and sent the champions outside where they posed with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

.@sixftfiiiiive has taken over!!!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles https://t.co/yBsWoeDt3d

Back in the ring, the champions were in trouble as Hudson and Lumis finally realized how to communicate with each other. The commentators couldn't even tell the members of Pretty Deadly apart and the matching outfits definitely don't help.

We almost had new champs!!!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @sixftfiiiiive @DexterLumis https://t.co/5qdvD6Ow3v

After a break on NXT, the champions were unloading on Lumis in the corner but Hudson broke up the pin. The latter was dropped from the ropes but he recovered and he almost got the tag but Kit Wilson dragged Lumis off the apron. Lumis wiped Wilson out at ringside but Elton Prince knocked him off the apron.

In the end, Prince hit a boot on Hudson and rolled him up for the pinfall victory after a distraction from Wilson.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson to retain the NXT Tag Titles

And STILL!#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD https://t.co/0b1PxoesAf

Grade: B+

Next on NXT, Joe Gacy showed up on the balcony in the arena and Bron Breakker walked up to him. Gacy told Breakker that he could have Rick's Hall of Fame ring back but only if he granted Gacy a title match at NXT Spring Breakin.

.@JoeGacy wants a match for the #NXTTitle at #NXTSpringBreakin!#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/L0K6JAupyU

Breakker accepted the challenge and Gacy dropped him from the high balcony to the floor below before some people in black showed up and swarmed the NXT champion as the show went off the air.

What has @JoeGacy done?!?!#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/mpSB8Tewa7

Episode rating: B-

We got a big debut on NXT tonight while Bron Breakker was searching for his dad throughout the night. Pretty Deadly defended their titles while Breakker took a nasty fall on tonight's episode.

Edited by Kaushik Das

