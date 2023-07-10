Photo: AEW star Bryan Danielson spotted for the first time since suffering arm injury

AEW star Bryan Danielson was spotted for the first time since breaking his arm at Forbidden Door.

The multi-time world champion went up against Japanese legend Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door a few weeks ago. During the bout, he seemingly broke his arm but reportedly went on for another ten minutes. He has not made any appearances for AEW since the post-media scrum for the event.

However, a recent picture of the star has emerged thanks to Danielson's wife Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella). The WWE legend shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband wearing togas.

"Love me a Toga Party," wrote Garcia.

Bryan Danielson came up first with 'Best in the World' moniker, says multi-time world champion

During an interview a few years ago, multi-time world champion in WWE and AEW, CM Punk, revealed that he "stole" the Best in the World moniker from Bryan Danielson, who used it in Ring of Honor.

While the common perception was that Punk had taken it from Chris Jericho, that does not seem to be the case.

“I stole it from Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho stole it from Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson was doing best in the world in Ring of Honor, where we both come from. It wasn’t meant to be hijacked by me or something. I said in a promo it is something I feel strongly about and I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Punk said.

Punk recently qualified for the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Now, he will face Ricky Starks for a shot at winning the tournament. Meanwhile, Danielson will be out for a while as his team, The Blackpool Combat Club, is gearing up to face The Elite in a Blood and Guts match.

What do you think is in store for Bryan Danielson when he makes his AEW return? Let us know your ideas in the comments section below.

