CM Punk stole the "Best in the World" moniker from 4-time WWE Champion

CM Punk revealed an interesting detail about his iconic "Best in the World" moniker. Despite popular belief that the gimmick was made for him, Punk admitted that he actually stole it from four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

Punk used the Best in the World moniker since his days in WWE. The gimmick has seemingly stayed with him as he left WWE in 2014 and is now with AEW. It was often thought that the multi-time world champion's gimmick was made for him during his time in WWE. But contrary to popular belief, that does not seem to be the case.

In an interview from a few years ago, Punk acknowledged that Chris Jericho had a similar gimmick, but the latter called himself the "best in the world at what he does," speculating that Jericho might have drawn inspiration from Marvel's Wolverine.

Punk clarified that he had stole it from Bryan Danielson, who was using the same moniker in Ring of Honor, a prominent wrestling promotion.

“I stole it from Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho stole it from Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson was doing best in the world in Ring of Honor, where we both come from. It wasn’t meant to be hijacked by me or something. I said in a promo it is something I feel strongly about and I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Punk said. [H/T- Sports Manor]

CM Punk defeated his longtime rival on AEW Collision

In a highly anticipated matchup on AEW Collision, CM Punk emerged victorious against his long-standing rival, Samoa Joe. Since his return to AEW, Punk has become an integral part of the show's lineup.

Speculation had been brewing about a revival of their legendary feud, and it came to fruition when they faced off in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After nearly two decades of intense rivalry, Punk finally secured the elusive win over Joe.

However, the story between them is far from over. After the bout, Joe extended a handshake to Punk, only to ambush him with a devastating Coquina Clutch, indicating that their rivalry is set to continue.

