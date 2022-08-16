Photo: AEW star Chris Jericho shows off horrifying injury following clash with Jon Moxley

AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to social media to show off the aftermath of his recent Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

The main event of the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite was the first time the two men faced each other in a singles competition since the main event of the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view.

The match saw both men bleed buckets of blood, however, one nasty looking injury that was sustained during the match was to Chris Jericho's left foot, where one of his toenails had been ripped clean off of his foot.

"Wrestling is fake, right? @AEW" said @IAmJericho.

The horrific-looking injury was paired with six stitches to his forehead following Jon Moxley moving out of the way and 'Lionheart' going face-first into the exposed metal turnbuckle.

How quickly will Jericho recover from these war wounds? Only time will tell!

Chris Jericho could be facing Jon Moxley's stablemate at AEW All Out 2022

From one member of the Blackpool Combat Club to another, much like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson has got scores to settle with members of Chris Jericho's "Jericho Appreciation Society."

At the time of writing, Danielson is currently preparing for a two-out-of-three falls match against Daniel Garcia, who beat the 'American Dragon' in his return match at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite.

However, the plan to keep Danielson against the JAS looks to be heading to All Out 2022 on September 4th, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the plan is to have Jericho vs. Danielson at the pay-per-view.

“They may go with [Bryan] Danielson and [Chris] Jericho which is the first (plan) I heard for the pay-per-view. When [Daniel] Garcia won (a few weeks ago), I thought they were going in a different direction.” (H/T PWMania).

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

