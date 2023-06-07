[Photo] AEW star Darby Allin shows off his new creepy-looking tattoo

AEW star Darby Allin is known for his death-defying stunts in the Squared Circle, but also for his persona and appearance. Allin already has many tattoos and has now added one more to his collection.

Some fans consider Darby to be one of the best TNT Champions and is officially one of the "Four Pillars of AEW." While some might disagree with either sentiment, the star has become a prominent name in the promotion.

Tattoo artist Caleb Morgan recently took to Instagram to post a brief clip of the AEW star's brand-new, and awfully detailed, tattoo. The star seems to be taking out a page from his idol, Jeff Hardy's playbook, who also notably has many elaborate tattoos.

Darby recently addressed Sting's future in the promotion and commented on The Icon's resolve to not capture gold in All Elite Wrestling. According to the star, he hopes Sting goes back on this idea and challenges FTR for the tag team championships with him.

AEW star Jon Moxley also recently got a new tattoo with a special message

While the Purveyor of Violence doesn't have anywhere near as many tattoos as Darby, he has a handful of singular tattoos. Notably, he has a heartbeat tattooed around his left ring finger, which he got with his wife Renee Paquette, who has a heart tattooed on the same location.

Unlike Darby, Jon Moxley didn't reveal his new tattoo online, but some fans spotted his new ink on the outside of his left forearm. According to Twitter user @albawrestling, the tattoo is Japanese Kanji which means "wrestling."

It's unlikely that The Purveyor of Violence will ever cover himself in as much ink as Darby Allin, but he seems to only get tattoos with particular meanings. However, it will be interesting to see what Allin will get next in his tattoo journey and whether he'll have as many as Jeff Hardy someday.

