PHOTO: AEW star Dustin Rhodes shares heartfelt throwback with father Dusty Rhodes

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has shared a heartfelt throwback picture with his late father, Dusty Rhodes. This will no doubt make the fans very emotional.

The Rhodes family is one of the most iconic families in wrestling, with their influence spanning over the last five decades. Dusty started it all during his time in the NWA before his first son, Dustin, made his splash. Later on, Cody Rhodes began his career and, until recently, held the WWE Title, which was the only thing missing from their family.

Now, Dustin Rhodes, who does not shy away from showing love to his family, has taken to X/Twitter to post a throwback photo with his late father. He just wrote:

“Pops❤️.”

The AEW star becomes emotional whenever he speaks about his Hall of Fame father, and it is not hard to see why. Dusty was a highly influential figure in wrestling and taught stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Dustin Rhodes wants to finish his career in AEW

Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he is still going strong. Despite not being in the main event, he continues to keep himself relevant, thanks to his impressive work ethic with the younger generations. He goes out of his way to interact with his fans, and during one of these interactions, he stated that he intends to finish his career in AEW.

Replying to a fan who expressed a desire to see Dustin and Cody team up in WWE, the AEW star replied:

“Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected.”

That was as direct as it could be, and it's interesting to see him being so open about it. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dustin and Cody Rhodes together.

