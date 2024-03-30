[Photo] AEW star hilariously replaces The Rock in major faction

An AEW star showed off his sense of humor once again by seemingly replacing The Rock in a major faction on social media. The talent in question is Danhausen.

The Michigan native made a name for himself as a wrestler in the independent scene for his unique blend of comedy and in-ring performance. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he debuted in 2022 as an ally to Orange Cassidy.

The Rock, meanwhile, is looking to crush Cody Rhodes' dream of dethroning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss left The American Nightmare bloody and beaten in a backstage assault on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Rock will team up with The Tribal Chief to face Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One in a tag team bout which will determine the extent of The Bloodline's involvement in Reigns' title defense the following night. In the meantime, it appears that Danhausen has replaced The People's Champion as a member of his former faction, The Nation of Domination.

The Very Nice, Very Evil star recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with members from the iconic stable, including Ron Simmons and AEW personality Mark Henry, claiming to be The Great One himself in a witty caption.

"I am @therock," wrote Danhausen.

Check out the post below:

Danhausen paid tribute to former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes kickstarted a revolution through his involvement in the foundation of AEW in 2019. He lent his services to the company as an EVP and as an in-ring competitor, although his booking as a performer left the fans wanting.

Rhodes made headlines once again when he returned to WWE in 2022. Currently one of the top stars in the promotion, he is locked in a bitter feud with The Bloodline as he aims to avenge his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The former TNT Champion will take on The Head of the Table on Night 2 of The Show of Shows at Philadelphia.

Despite never sharing a significant interaction with Rhodes in AEW, Danhausen alluded to the former Bullet Club member on social media. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to share a story of himself performing the Cross Rhodes on an opponent and even referenced the opening lines to Rhodes' entrance theme, Kingdom.

Danhausen referenced Cody Rhodes on Instagram

Danhausen recently defeated former US Champion Matt Cardona at GCW Role Model 2024 on March 23.

