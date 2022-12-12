[Photo] AEW star Hook spotted with former D-Generation X member

AEW's second-generation FTW Champion Hook has impressed veterans and fans alike. But it seems like he's moving up in the world, after being spotted with former D-Generation X member Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson's history with D-Generation X was somewhat back and forth. The veteran initially aligned himself with the faction before quickly turning on them at WrestleMania XIV. Years later, in 2010, Tyson would yet again realign himself with them as he turned on Chris Jericho, who he sided with in AEW years later.

While Hook is not on the same level as Mike Tyson, the legend seems to associate himself with AEW far more these days than WWE. The two of them were recently spotted at a club together with Anthony Bowens.

Could the three stars be planning a collaboration of sorts? Hook has seemingly been out on his own since the collapse of Team Taz, and might just be a good addition to The Acclaimed. Perhaps the legendary Mike Tyson could manage the young star and give him a few tips on how to knock his opponents out.

A WWE veteran believes that Hook is being criminally underutilized by Tony Khan in AEW

Despite appearing alongside the legendary Mike Tyson as well as being the undefeated FTW Champion, Hook has been off-screen for quite some time. Additionally, when the star does get screen time, he seems to be relegated to Rampage, something Dutch Mantell hasn't missed.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the WWE veteran questioned why Tony Khan doesn't utilize the young star a lot more.

"What is his record now? [16-0] I don't know why they don't pull the trigger on that kid, and do an angle with him. I mean a serious angle. I mean I think that would get him some heat if they put it on Dynamite and put it on Rampage, and put it back on Dynamite, and follow it through weekly. That's how you get heat on guys. So I don't understand it." (44:05 - 44:38)

Hook last defended the FTW Championship against Lee Moriarty during the November 18th episode of AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, the young star hasn't been featured in any major storylines, making Mantell's criticisms of his booking quite pertinent.

