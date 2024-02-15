Photo: AEW star looks jaw-droppingly ripped

An upcoming AEW star recently dropped a photo on social media showcasing his jaw-dropping physique. The wrestler in question is Kyle Fletcher, one-half of the tag team Aussie Open.

At the 2023 pay-per-view WrestleDream, Fletcher and partner Mark Davis took on FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Davis suffered an injury at the event, which put him on the shelf indefinitely. Since then, he has been pursuing a career in singles competition. He joined the villainous stable The Don Callis Family in October 2023.

Fletcher, who is the reigning ROH World Television Champion, has worked with a number of major names in AEW, including Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega. Taking to X, the 25-year-old talent shared a photograph of himself in a gym. The picture showed off Fletcher's impressive musculature.

In the caption, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion stated that his mother had compared his build to that of Hollywood star and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger:

"my mum said I look like arnold schwarzenegger," - wrote Fletcher.

Kyle Fletcher intends to surpass Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega in AEW

Aussie Open appeared for the first time in AEW in 2022, accompanying their United Empire stablemate Will Ospreay. The team of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis took part in a number of memorable battles against the likes of FTR, the Hardys, Le Sex Gods, and Better Than You BayBay. Davis sustained a serious wrist injury at WrestleDream 2023, which paved the way for Fletcher to pursue a singles career in the absence of his partner.

Fletcher overcame five other opponents, namely Komander, Lee Moriarty, Dalton Castle, Lee Johnson, and Bryan Keith, in a Survival of the Fittest Six-Way match to win the ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle 2023. The Australian star even put up a solid fight against former World Champion Kenny Omega on the October 18, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

In response to Sean Ross Sapp's tweet noting similarities between Fletcher and the Best Bout Machine as well as Ospreay, the former ROH Tag Team Champion vowed that he would surpass both men:

"I will surpass them both, mark my words," - Fletcher wrote.

Fletcher was last seen in action on the January 31, 2024, episode of Dynamite, losing to Chris Jericho in a singles bout.

