Photo: AEW star Miro spotted with top WWE SmackDown Superstar

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus recently shared a few pictures with AEW star Miro.

The Redeemer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020, edition of Dynamite, following a 10-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut. He teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The House of Black at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. After a bout that lasted over 12 minutes, Miro and his partners picked up the victory via pinfall.

Meanwhile, Sheamus has been a mainstay in WWE for the last decade and is coming off a five-star match against Gunther at the Clash At The Castle pay-per-view. The Celtic Warrior recently shared a few pictures with Miro on Twitter during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Ajax.

Road Dogg recently stated gave his take on AEW star Miro's run in WWE

During a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg said that he has always been a fan of Miro (f.k.a. Rusev in WWE) and Lana. The former SmackDown lead writer added that he was an "advocate" for the duo:

“I was always a fan of Rusev, and Lana, too, for that matter,” James said. “I’m friends of theirs. We still stay in contact and stuff, and I talk to them often. I was an advocate for them. I don’t think everybody was. But I think you said it, it was just organic. It just happened, and it was almost like bigger than booking at that point. It was like, ‘This is a tidal wave that you’re either gonna get and ride into shore or it’s gonna sink you.’”

Miro recently hinted that he is seemingly unhappy with his booking in Tony Khan's AEW. It will be interesting to see if The Redeemer returns to WWE in the foreseeable future.

