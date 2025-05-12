Photo: AEW star Ricochet reunites with WWE legend

AEW's Ricochet recently shared a picture with a WWE Hall of Famer. The former United States Champion has been the talk of the town for the past couple of months. Ever since The Highlight of the Night turned heel, fans have been praising his character work. He clicked a picture with X-Pac during a major event.

The former European Champion is known for his time in the D-Generation X alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. He hasn't wrestled since 2022 and hasn't hinted at returning to the squared circle for a long time.

Ricochet and X-Pac were seen together at the Comic Con. Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin was also spotted in the picture. She and the One and Only got married this year in March.

Take a look at the story here:

Screengrab of Ricochet's Instagram story [Credit: Ricochet on Instagram]

Ricochet confirms that he will never go back WWE

The former WWE United States Champion has made many eye-opening revelations on X/Twitter in the past few weeks. He has been vocal about every aspect of the business.

Recently, the former WWE star took to the social media platform and revealed that people didn't hear what he had to say in the Stamford-based promotion. The Highlight of the Night also claimed that he told the people in the company that he was never going to return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when I'm 'coming back?' I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots, haha," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if the One and Only ever steps foot in WWE again after his recent comments.

