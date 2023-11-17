[Photo] AEW star spotted with Nikki and Brie Bella

An AEW star was recently spotted alongside former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella. The star in question is none other than Anna Jay.

The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, are widely regarded for their athleticism, beauty, and charisma, and they became pioneers in the WWE Women's Division after their main roster debut in 2008. They were considered two of the best performers, with three Divas Championship reigns between them and also a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction.

Earlier this year, The Bella Twins announced that they will now be called The Garcia Twins and will also begin a new chapter in their lives.

Recently, AEW star Anna Jay shared a picture of herself with The Bella Twins on Twitter. The image shows the three women posing together.

"If you know me then you know how much this means to me! Thank you guys for having me. Go watch Twin Love!" Anna Jay shared.

Check out Anna Jay's tweet below:

Jay, who is one of the most popular female wrestlers in AEW, has expressed her admiration for The Bella Twins in the tweet. It will be interesting to see if anything comes out of this encounter.

Bryan Danielson teased WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella's arrival in AEW

At AEW WrestleDream 2023, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in one of the best technical wrestling matches. However, it seems like Bryan also wants his wife, the WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, now known as Brie Garcia, in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the post-media scrum at AEW WrestleDream, Danielson was asked about the possibility of Brie joining him in All Elite Wrestling, where he teased the arrival of his wife in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"So, I will never say never," Danielson admitted.

Brie's last match was in October 2018, when she teamed up with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW, where the trio defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho.

However, they have recently stated that they are planning to have another run in the wrestling industry. They refused to rule out joining any promotion.

