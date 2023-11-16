Two former top superstars open to joining AEW after recent WWE departure

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (the Garcia twins) refused to rule out the possibility of joining AEW or IMPACT Wrestling.

The Bellas debuted on the main roster in 2008 and spent nearly a decade as active competitors on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The two ladies even held the Divas Championship. Nevertheless, they left the Stamford-based company after their contracts expired earlier this year.

In an interview with ESPN, Nikki and Brie revealed that they plan to have another run in the wrestling industry. They refused to rule out joining any promotion.

"Who knows? Because I'll say the one thing is there's so many amazing professional women wrestlers all over. I mean New Japan, IMPACT, AEW, WWE. So, I feel like now is such an amazing time in wrestling to be able to go anywhere and wrestle. We just saw Trinity at a signing this past weekend and she was just telling us all these amazing stories and she's having the greatest time of her life. And, you know, Bryan being in AEW, I get to talk to a lot of that locker room and the women are incredible there. So, you never know. I feel like we're lucky as wrestlers nowadays. There's not just one place you can go to," Brie said. [From 04:15 to 04:53]

The WWE Hall of Famers want a tag team run

During their WWE stint, The Bella Twins tagged in many matches. They also had successful singles runs. However, the two prefer having another run as a tag team upon their in-ring return.

In their interview with ESPN, Nikki explained that she would prefer a tag team run due to her neck injury.

"I mean for sure tag team," Brie said. "Have to be tag. I even think with my neck it would have to be tag. You're gonna do the majority of the work. I'll do what the doctor allows," Nikki commented. [From 03:33 to 03:41]

