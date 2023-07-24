When Nikki Bella dated younger TV star after leaving WWE's John Cena; refused to kiss him

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella started dating John Cena in 2012. The couple's relationship was featured on Total Divas. After dating for nearly five years, the former Divas Champion and the Leader of the Cenation became engaged in 2017. Cena proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania after they defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

However, Nikki called off her wedding to the 16-time world champion nearly a month before its scheduled time. She later explained that she did not want to force him to have children against his will.

While the Hall of Famer later entered a romantic relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, the 39-year-old dated The Bachelorette star Peter Kraus before hooking up with the Russian dancer.

During an episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella set up her twin sister on a date with Kraus. It was her first since breaking up with Cena, as she told the 37-year-old. When Kraus attempted to kiss Nikki, the former Divas Champion stopped him. The Hall of Famer later explained that she was not ready.

Although Nikki and Kraus liked each other, things did not work out between the two reality show stars.

A former WWE star once accused Nikki Bella of 'cheating' on her boyfriend, John Cena. Check out the details here.

The Bella Twins recently left WWE

In 2007, The Bella Twins joined the Stamford-based company. They spent about a year in developmental before making their main roster debut in 2008. Over the next 11 years, the twin sisters held the Divas Championship and starred in Total Divas. However, they stepped away from in-ring action a few years ago. Instead, they became ambassadors for the company.

The Bella Twins made a one-off return to in-ring competition in January 2022 to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Earlier this year, the Hall of Famers announced that their WWE contracts had expired. They then reverted to their birth names, becoming The Garcia Twins.

The Bella Twins explained why they left WWE. Check out their comments here.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars