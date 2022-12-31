"Giving me dirty looks" - When former WWE star accused Nikki Bella of 'cheating' on her boyfriend

During her early days in WWE, Nikki Bella dated fellow superstar Dolph Ziggler. After their split, the Hall of Famer had another romantic relationship with John Cena. As she was still dating the 16-time world champion, her brother-in-law Bryan Danielson accused her of "cheating" on her then-boyfriend with her ex.

On an episode of Total Divas, Ziggler joined The Bella Twins' family at a restaurant. As Nikki and Ziggler sat next to each other, Danielson believed his sister-in-law and her ex-boyfriend were flirting. Meanwhile, Nikki thought the 4-time WWE Champion was giving her "dirty looks."

After Ziggler left, Nikki confronted her brother-in-law about giving her "dirty looks."

"I feel like you were giving me dirty looks Bryan," Nikki said."Why? Because it looks like you're cheating on John? (...) Because it looks like that?" Danielson responded. [1:10 - 1:29]

As Nikki denied Danielson's accusations of flirting with Ziggler, her sister backed her up. However, Nikki's brother commented on the situation by saying it was "questionable," seemingly agreeing with Danielson that Nikki was flirting with Ziggler from a guy's perspective.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now married to her former Dancing with the Stars partner

After breaking up with Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella dated John Cena for about six years. In 2017, the Leader of the Cenation proposed to the former Divas Champion at WrestleMania. However, the couple called off their wedding and split about a year later.

In early 2019, Nikki Bella began dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The couple announced their engagement in January 2020. Later that same year, they welcomed their first child, Matteo. Last August, Nikki and Chigvintsev tied the knot.

