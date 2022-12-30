"It's a little awkward" - When Brie Bella asked current WWE star to stop flirting with her sister

During her early days in WWE, Nikki Bella entered a romantic relationship with fellow superstar Dolph Ziggler. However, their romance ended after The Showoff allegedly cheated on the former Divas Champion.

Although Nikki was dating John Cena in 2015, Ziggler appeared to be flirting with her during an episode of Total Divas. Nikki's sister, Brie, then interfered and asked him to stop flirting with her twin.

As Ziggler defended himself by stating that he was "just hanging out," Nikki told her sister that she was "making things awkward."

"Well, it's a little awkward. Maybe it's awkward from like a person sitting right here," Brie said. [From 1:02 - 1:05]

Responding to Brie's request, the former World Heavyweight Champion confessed that he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

"Oh, maybe it's because I mean, I still have some feelings for you [Nikki Bella]," he explained. [From 1:06 - 1:10]

Nikki appeared to be shocked by Ziggler's confession. She even asked him to say that he was joking. The Showoff asked to talk to her in private. The two headed to the parking lot, where Ziggler explained to Nikki that he wanted to marry her and have kids with her. He also attempted to kiss the Hall of Famer. However, she stopped his advances.

Check out five women WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has reportedly dated in real-life here.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is currently married

After ending her relationship with Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella started dating fellow superstar John Cena in 2012. After being together for five years, the Leader of the Cenation proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33. However, they called off their wedding and split about a year later.

The former Divas Champion entered a new romantic relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2019. The two announced their engagement a year later. In August 2022, Nikki and Chigvintsev tied the knot. The couple has a son together.

Check out eight men WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella have dated in real life here.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes