"Her ex-boyfriend had a crush on me" - When Brie Bella pulled Nikki Bella off WWE star in heated backstage confrontation

The Bella Twins (The Garcia Twins) joined WWE in 2007. During their time in the Stamford-based company, Brie and Nikki dated co-workers. While Brie had a romance with Bryan Danielson, Nikki entered relationships with Dolph Ziggler and John Cena.

The Showoff and The Cenation Leader were seemingly not the only ones attracted to Nikki. In The Bella Twins' autobiography, Incomparable, the two-time Divas Champion disclosed that another superstar's ex-boyfriend had a crush on her, leading to her having heat with that female wrestler for several years.

Nikki revealed that she and that female superstar had a heated backstage confrontation. It almost turned physical before Brie interfered to stop her sister from attacking the other woman.

"I had a pretty big beef with another female wrestler for a number of years, which culminated in a heated argument. I can't say that I'm proud of it, but she had been telling stories about me backstage for years, and I finally had enough. I think her ex-boyfriend had a crush on me that triggered the whole thing, but her behavior became so ridiculous and hurtful that I decided to put a stop to it," Nikki wrote.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I cornered her and gave her a three-minute speech about all the sh*t I had put up with in my life, culminating with: 'I'm not the girl you f**k with.' Brie had to pull me off her before I ripped her hair off her head and slapped her hard."

Nikki Bella dated a younger TV star after leaving WWE's John Cena; refused to kiss him. Check out the story here.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is currently married to Artem Chigvintsev

After calling off her wedding to John Cena and breaking up with him in 2018, Nikki Bella entered a relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple dated for nearly a year before announcing their engagement in January 2020. Later that same year, they welcomed their first child. In August 2022, Nikki and Chigvintsev tied the knot.

Nikki Bella confessed to having an 'awkward moment' with current husband while engaged to WWE's John Cena. Check out the story here.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here