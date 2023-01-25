When Nikki Bella confessed to having 'awkward moment' with current husband while engaged to WWE's John Cena

In April 2017, John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged after the 16-time WWE world champion proposed to the former Divas Champion at WrestleMania 33. Later that same year, Bella participated in the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she first met her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev.

During an episode of The Bellas Podcast in 2020, Nikki Bella confessed to having an awkward moment with Chigvintsev while she was engaged to Cena.

"I was with my fiancé, we were together at six years at that point. I remember the one thing that was awkward for me… their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember… it was the first time a man's leg, other than my fiancé's, was in between mine and I was like, 'Woah!' Like, it was weird," she said.

Although the former Divas Champion later dated Chigvintsev after breaking up with Cena, she explained that she had no feelings for the Russian dancer while competing on Dancing with the Stars.

"The crazy thing being with him now is there were none of those feelings at all. I'm very competitive. I think being an athlete like I was used to WrestleManias. We would wrestle in front of 100,000 people and then millions of viewers worldwide. When I did Dancing, it was the first time I was ever vulnerable — even with a man because I was always such a strong, independent woman. That’s where the bond started to touch," Bella added. (H/T Koimoi)

The WWE Hall of Famer reportedly started her romantic relationship with her former dance partner in January 2019. About a year later, the couple announced their engagement. In July 2020, Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed their first son, Matteo. Last August, the couple tied the knot.

WWE legend John Cena is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh

After his relationship with Nikki Bella ended, John Cena started dating Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in early 2019 after meeting her while filming his movie Playing With Fire in her home country. In October 2020, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida.

In an interview with the Today show, the former WWE Champion stated that he is happy with his current wife.

"I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," he said. [3:19 - 3:22]

