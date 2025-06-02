Photo: AEW star spotted with The Judgment Day

A popular AEW star was spotted alongside some members of The Judgment Day over the past weekend. This was during a non-wrestling event.
Anthony Bowens, after his split from The Acclaimed, has rebranded himself as the Five Tool Player and has been on a great run in the promotion lately. He has proven that he is better than Max Caster and has what it takes to be a singles competitor.
On X/Twitter, Bowens posted highlights of his past week. These included his match against Kazuchika Okada on Collision and his other ventures outside the ring, such as attending Netflix's TUDUM event. He also posted a picture of himself with members of The Judgment Day—Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio—during the event, showing that the Forbidden Door had opened for a while.
See his post below.
"Tudums, Collisions, Influencing, and Forbidden Doors. I am The Pride of Professional Wrestling ✌🏽" Bowens wrote.
A member of The Judgment Day is leaving WWE
One of the members of The Judgment is also set to depart the company imminently. This comes after R-Truth announced that his contract with WWE was no longer being renewed, and he'll be leaving the promotion.
Carlito has taken to social media to announce that his contract with the promotion will also not be renewed. He even took the time to crack some jokes before thanking both the company and the fans for everything.
"My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs Dios me los bendiga!"
It remains to be seen how this will impact The Judgment Day, as they are down a member. As history has shown, there is a possibility for them to find a replacement, or they can move forward with their current numbers, considering there are still five of them in the crew.