Carlito exiting WWE; departure confirmed - Reports

WWE Superstar Carlito is reportedly set to exit the Stamford-based company. The unfortunate update comes mere hours after R-Truth revealed that he has been released from the global juggernaut .

Ad

In a recent report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that The Judgment Day member will be departing from WWE once his current contract runs out. Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that R-Truth was informed this weekend that his existing contract with the company would not be renewed. Carlito will reportedly face a similar fate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Similar to R-Truth, the 46-year-old's exit comes as a massive surprise. He has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW alongside his Judgment Day stablemates. His most recent appearance inside a WWE ring was in the Andre the Giant Memorial 2025 Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

On May 31, Carlito won a title outside WWE as he defeated Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness 2025 to win the WWC Puerto Rico Title. It was his first championship win in the World Wrestling Council since 2016.

The veteran returned to the company after a decade to enter the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he signed a deal in 2023 following his appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see if he makes another return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More