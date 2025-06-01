Carlito exiting WWE; departure confirmed - Reports

WWE Superstar Carlito is reportedly set to exit the Stamford-based company. The unfortunate update comes mere hours after R-Truth revealed that he has been released from the global juggernaut.
In a recent report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that The Judgment Day member will be departing from WWE once his current contract runs out. Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that R-Truth was informed this weekend that his existing contract with the company would not be renewed. Carlito will reportedly face a similar fate.
Similar to R-Truth, the 46-year-old's exit comes as a massive surprise. He has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW alongside his Judgment Day stablemates. His most recent appearance inside a WWE ring was in the Andre the Giant Memorial 2025 Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.
On May 31, Carlito won a title outside WWE as he defeated Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness 2025 to win the WWC Puerto Rico Title. It was his first championship win in the World Wrestling Council since 2016.
The veteran returned to the company after a decade to enter the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he signed a deal in 2023 following his appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see if he makes another return to World Wrestling Entertainment.