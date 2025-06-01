  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Backstage details surrounding R-Truth’s WWE release - Reports

Backstage details surrounding R-Truth’s WWE release - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:58 GMT
R-Truth backstage (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
R-Truth backstage (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

R-Truth is among the most beloved names in professional wrestling. The veteran sent shockwaves into the WWE Universe by revealing that he has been released from the Stamford-based promotion. A recent report has shed more light on the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion's shocking departure.

Ad

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the veteran was contacted by a talent relations employee this weekend and informed that his existing contract with the company would not be extended. It was also pointed out that it was shocking for everyone backstage, including Truth himself. The 53-year-old's departure is reportedly "universally disliked" by the roster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A week ago, R-Truth locked horns with his so-called childhood hero, John Cena, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars put forth an entertaining sub-5-minute match that ended with the Undisputed WWE Champion securing the win.

The former WWE United States Champion wrestled his last match on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He suffered a loss at the hands of The New Bloodline's latest addition, JC Mateo.

R-Truth had been a part of the WWE roster since his return to the company in 2008. He has been part of many iconic moments over the years. It will be interesting to see if the veteran will make a return to the wrestling promotion in any capacity in the future.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications