Backstage details surrounding R-Truth’s WWE release - Reports

R-Truth is among the most beloved names in professional wrestling. The veteran sent shockwaves into the WWE Universe by revealing that he has been released from the Stamford-based promotion. A recent report has shed more light on the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion's shocking departure.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the veteran was contacted by a talent relations employee this weekend and informed that his existing contract with the company would not be extended. It was also pointed out that it was shocking for everyone backstage, including Truth himself. The 53-year-old's departure is reportedly "universally disliked" by the roster.

A week ago, R-Truth locked horns with his so-called childhood hero, John Cena, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars put forth an entertaining sub-5-minute match that ended with the Undisputed WWE Champion securing the win.

The former WWE United States Champion wrestled his last match on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He suffered a loss at the hands of The New Bloodline's latest addition, JC Mateo.

R-Truth had been a part of the WWE roster since his return to the company in 2008. He has been part of many iconic moments over the years. It will be interesting to see if the veteran will make a return to the wrestling promotion in any capacity in the future.

