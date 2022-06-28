Photo: AEW star Toni Storm spotted with her husband for the first time since confirming marital status  

Toni Storm was recently spotted with her husband Juice Robinson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26.

Last week, Storm made her marital status public by announcing that she had secretly tied the knot with Robinson. The two have been publicly dating since May 2020 and were engaged to be married in September last year.

Last Sunday night, the Australian star unsuccessfully challenged the AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa in a barnburner contest.

Though the 26-year-old couldn't fulfill her prophecy of becoming a champion, she caught up with her hubby backstage.

Following the show, Toni Storm posted an adorable photo in which she was seen standing alongside Juice Robinson.

Robinson, who presently works for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, made his presence felt at the United Center this past week.

He showed up with fellow Bullet Club member Jay White backstage to stake his claim at Will Ospreay's IWGP U.S. Championship.

Toni Storm wants to appear outside AEW

Toni Storm recently expressed her desire to return to her alma mater, Stardom, which is reportedly said to be interested in collaborating with Tony Khan.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the former WWE Superstar stated that she would like to appear in Stardom again to catch up with her old friends:

"The good thing about AEW is you are able to go outside and do more things that aren’t AEW. So I think there is potential for me to go and revisit Stardom and make an appearance there. I’m not sure how much I would be able to get out there because I’m full-time with AEW, but there is potential that could happen. Hopefully it does because I’d like to go and see all my friends back there."

Storm had profound success in Stardom, where she held the World of Stardom Championship for 258 days.

With Mr. Khan's approach to enabling his employees to work with independent promotions, Storm could be allowed to return to her former promotion down the road.

