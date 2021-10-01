Photo: WWE Superstar Toni Storm gets engaged

Toni Storm has announced her engagement to longtime partner Juice Robinson.

Toni Storm and Juice Robinson have been together for a while now. Storm confirmed her relationship with Robinson in May last year. The happy couple is now finally engaged, as per Storm's latest Instagram post:

"Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘," wrote Toni Storm on Instagram.

👑Adam Goldberg  @adamgoldberg28 Congratulations to Toni storm & Juice Robinson on their recent engagement ❤️ Congratulations to Toni storm & Juice Robinson on their recent engagement ❤️ https://t.co/sXhzzObQJ0

Toni Storm is currently signed to WWE SmackDown

Toni Storm debuted on WWE SmackDown after a four-year run on NXT. She's a former NXT UK Women's Champion. Storm defeated Rhea Ripley to win the belt and reigned as champion for 231 days. Storm made her SmackDown debut in July with a win over Zelina Vega.

Toni Storm announced earlier this year that she's bisexual, during her appearance on NXT's Instagram story:

“When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people talking…are you an ally in the community?… Well, I guess now is a good time to say well both. I’m an ally and I cannot exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi and it feels good to say. It’s something that I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it, I don’t know. I just never really found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now’s a good time I guess,” said Toni Storm.

Many fans might not be aware of the fact that Juice Robinson wrestled for WWE back in 2011-15. He wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling as well as NXT. Robinson is currently a mainstay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The entire Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Toni Storm and Juice Robinson on their engagement!

