Photo: AEW veteran Sting reunites with 5-time WWE Champion

AEW's Sting retired from active competition in early 2024, but he remains involved with the wrestling industry. The Hall of Famer recently reunited with several of his old friends, among them five-time WWE Champion Bret Hart.Long before All Elite Wrestling existed, Sting was the top star in WCW. He shared the ring with countless legends, including Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, and Bret Hart. The Icon met up with all three of them this week at WrestleCon in Newark, NJ.The four legends posed for a photo together, which X/Twitter user DraVen uploaded. You can check it out below:Lex Luger has been a close friend of The Stinger for decades. Likewise, Kevin Nash has remained close to The Icon since their days together in WCW. Bret Hart battled Sting on several occasions and famously adapted his Scorpion Deathlock submission in WWE, renaming it the Sharpshooter.AEW legend Sting shares tribute to the late Hulk HoganOne legend who wasn't at WrestleCon this year was Hulk Hogan. The 71-year-old tragically passed away last week due to cardiac arrest.Sting's battles with Hogan and the nWo in the late '90s comprise one of the most historic periods of professional wrestling. That said, it seems only natural that The Icon would pay tribute to his legendary rival after his passing. He shared a photo of the two on X/Twitter and referred to The Hulkster as &quot;the greatest of all.&quot;&quot;HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP.&quot;Sting is still signed to AEW despite having retired from in-ring competition. Whether he makes another appearance for Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.