Photo: AEW veteran Sting reunites with 5-time WWE Champion

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Aug 02, 2025 19:55 GMT
The Icon [Image credit: AEW's official website]

AEW's Sting retired from active competition in early 2024, but he remains involved with the wrestling industry. The Hall of Famer recently reunited with several of his old friends, among them five-time WWE Champion Bret Hart.

Long before All Elite Wrestling existed, Sting was the top star in WCW. He shared the ring with countless legends, including Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, and Bret Hart. The Icon met up with all three of them this week at WrestleCon in Newark, NJ.

The four legends posed for a photo together, which X/Twitter user DraVen uploaded. You can check it out below:

Lex Luger has been a close friend of The Stinger for decades. Likewise, Kevin Nash has remained close to The Icon since their days together in WCW. Bret Hart battled Sting on several occasions and famously adapted his Scorpion Deathlock submission in WWE, renaming it the Sharpshooter.

AEW legend Sting shares tribute to the late Hulk Hogan

One legend who wasn't at WrestleCon this year was Hulk Hogan. The 71-year-old tragically passed away last week due to cardiac arrest.

Sting's battles with Hogan and the nWo in the late '90s comprise one of the most historic periods of professional wrestling. That said, it seems only natural that The Icon would pay tribute to his legendary rival after his passing. He shared a photo of the two on X/Twitter and referred to The Hulkster as "the greatest of all."

"HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP."
Sting is still signed to AEW despite having retired from in-ring competition. Whether he makes another appearance for Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.

Jacob Terrell

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
